PLAYER TO WATCH
Arkansas star JD Notae still made a big impact even when he wasn’t scoring a bunch. Notae hit two free throws with 8 seconds left to lift the Razorbacks to a 77-76 win over LSU. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. That followed a 30-point, eight-assist game against Kentucky. Notae is second in the league in scoring, averaging 18.8 points a game. He’s also averaging 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
TEAM TO WATCH
Outside of the four contenders, Texas A&M (19-11, 8-9) is among the league’s hottest teams. The Aggies beat No. 25 Alabama 87-71 in Tuscaloosa for their third straight victory. It was Texas A&M’s first win over a ranked opponent since beating then-No. 17 Auburn 78-75 on March 4, 2020. Quenton Walker had 28 points and Tyrece Radford 22 for the Aggies. They’re seeking win No. 20 when Mississippi State (17-13, 8-9) visits.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Oscar Tshiebwe is the first Kentucky player with 12 consecutive double-doubles since Dan Issel in the 1969-70 season. Tshiebwe’s streak of 17 games with double-digit rebounds is the longest for a major college player since Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan also did it 17 times in a row during the 1996-97 season. ... Mississippi State has missed 32 of 33 attempts from long range the past three games, including all 13 3-point tries against Auburn. ...... Auburn guard K.D. Johnson scored 12 points in overtime to lift the Tigers to an 81-68 win over Mississippi State. He had two points on 1-of-5 shooting in regulation. ... Auburn is seeking its first undefeated season at home since going 15-0 in 1998-99. Kentucky went 18-0 at Rupp Arena, its sixth unbeaten home finish under coach John Calipari and first since 2015-16. ... Mississippi is now 2-56 all-time in Lexington, Kentucky. Tennessee snapped a six-game losing streak in games at Georgia.
ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE
No. 1 South Carolina is gunning for its seventh SEC Tournament title since 2015, a streak only interrupted by Mississippi State in 2019. The top four seeds opened play on Friday after receiving double byes. Other contenders coming into Nashville included No. 6 LSU and No. 18 Tennessee. The Gamecocks rode a 15-game winning streak into the tournament and are led by Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson.
