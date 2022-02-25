It could be a preview of the SEC Tournament semifinals when the top four teams in the conference square off in a pair of high-profile matchups Saturday. League leader No. 3 Auburn is at No. 17 Tennessee, and No. 6 Kentucky goes to No. 18 Arkansas. The four teams, each with double-digit SEC wins, are a near lock for the top four seeds at the SEC tournament in Tampa Bay, Florida, in two weeks. What happens this week will impact the race for a regular-season title. Auburn bounced back from a loss at Florida last Saturday by beating Ole Miss 77-64 on Wednesday. Jabari Smith had 15 points and Walker Kessler racked up another double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Vols also rebounded this week after a loss, defeating Missouri on Tuesday. Kentucky has won its past two, while Arkansas is one of the hottest teams in the league with wins in 12 of its past 13 games. The Wildcats may not be at full strength for the matchup, with coach John Calipari saying injured guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington, who missed the LSU win earlier this week, could be out against the Razorbacks.