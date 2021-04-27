No one expected Florida defensive end Zachary Carter to return for a fifth year. His decision even shocked position coach David Turner. “My prayers had been answered,” Turner said. Carter notched 16½ tackles for loss the past two seasons, including a team-high five sacks in 2020. After being one of the few bright spots on a defense that was historically bad in Gainesville, the 6-foot-4, 277-pound lineman will be the centerpiece of a revamped unit.