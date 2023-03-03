Jackson's 34 points spark Tennessee past Kentucky, 80-71

Ajae Petty hit two free throws with 21 seconds left in the third quarter to pull Kentucky (12-19) within three, 51-48, but Jackson hit a jumper to start a run of 14 straight points for the Volunteers to push the lead to 65-55. Jackson scored 16 of Tennessee’s 27 fourth-quarter points.

Kentucky had lost its final seven games of the regular season and was the 14th seed, but the Wildcats knocked off 11th-seed Florida and sixth-seeded Alabama to become the lowest-seeded team to ever reach the tournament’s quarterfinal round. But against Tennessee, Kentucky struggled with attrition. Adebola Adeyeye fouled out and Petty was disqualified in the fourth quarter after pulling Karoline Striplin’s pony tail. Maddie Sherr also fouled out in the final minute.