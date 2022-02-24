SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the past success of previous tournaments held in the city were the motivation for coming back. “We look forward to once again partnering with out hosts in Greenville to provide a memorable experience for SEC student-athletes, coaches and fans in the years ahead,” he said in a statement.
The site has been a particularly positive experience for No. 1 South Carolina, which has won three of the past four tournaments that were played in the building about two hours from its campus.
___
