Randy Brumant added 12 points and four assists for the Lions (4-9), who ended a four-game skid and outscored Marist 44-28 in the second half. Jake Killingsworth scored 11 points with three 3-pointers and Luke Bolster added eight points, four rebounds and four assists.

Marist led 26-25 at halftime on Matthew Herasme’s 3-pointer after the Red Foxes held the Lions without a field goal in the final 7:04.

Smith tied it at 28 with a free throw early in the second half and Columbia pulled ahead 57-42 on a 12-3 run capped by Killingsworth’s 3-pointer with 5:37 left and led by as many as 17.

Tyler Sagl scored 13 points and Michael Cubbage added 12 for Marist (1-9), which shot 37% from the field in losing its ninth straight. Herasme and Jack Cavanaugh scored 11 apiece.

Marist hosts Quinnipiac on Friday to open Mid-American Athletic Conference play. Columbia hosts Albany (NY) on Monday.

