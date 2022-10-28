Sedona Prince needs surgery, career at No. 20 Oregon over

EUGENE, Ore. — Sedona Prince’s career at Oregon has ended with a torn elbow ligament that will require surgery.
Prince averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game last season. She drew attention when she posted about the disparities between the women's and men's weight rooms at the 2021 NCAA Tournament on social media.
“She has done so many wonderful things and has been an incredible representative of our program and the university. Her impact on collegiate athletics, especially in the area of gender equity, has been immense and will be felt for generations to come,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said.
In her career for the No. 20 Ducks, Prince averaged 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks a game.
She will be honored before Oregon’s exhibition game against Carroll College at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday night.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll