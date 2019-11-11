Segu shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. He added six assists. Josh Mballa added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jeenathan Williams had 12 points for the home team.

The Bulls were 16 of 31 from beyond the arc, shooting 56% from the floor.

Vanzell Johnson had 11 points for Nazareth, a Division III school.

Buffalo matches up against Harvard on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD