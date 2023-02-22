Selden and Gardner-Webb host Longwood

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Longwood Lancers (19-10, 11-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-13, 10-6 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays the Longwood Lancers after Anthony Selden scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 75-63 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 8-4 in home games. Gardner-Webb is seventh in the Big South shooting 33.3% from deep, led by Ludovic Dufeal shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

The Lancers are 11-5 against Big South opponents. Longwood is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien Soumaoro is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 9.4 points. DQ Nicholas is averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Walyn Napper is averaging 9.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Lancers. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

