Selden's 15 help Gardner-Webb down Presbyterian 56-48

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Anthony Selden had 15 points in Gardner-Webb’s 56-48 victory against Presbyterian on Saturday.
Jalen Forrest finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Hose (5-20, 1-11). Crosby James added 10 points for Presbyterian. Terrell Ard Jr. also had six points and 12 rebounds. The Blue Hose prolonged their losing streak to 11 in a row.
NEXT UP
Up next for Gardner-Webb is a Thursday matchup with Radford on the road, while Presbyterian visits Longwood on Wednesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.