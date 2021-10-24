Self’s 60-yard TD pass to Gipson stretched the Lumberjacks’ lead to 27-10 midway through the third quarter.
Miles Reed added 103 yards rushing on 19 carries and a 1-yard touchdown run for Stephen F. Austin (4-3, 1-2 ASUN-Western Athletic Conference).
Drew Kannely-Robles carried the ball 24 times for 183 yards that included a 47-yard touchdown for Dixie State (0-7, 0-1). Kobe Tracy was 22-of-38 passing for 243 yards with a touchdown and interception.
