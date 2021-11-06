Parker McKinney was 30 of 50 for 273 yards and a touchdown to lead Eastern Kentucky (6-3, 3-1 WAC-ASUN), but was picked off twice. He carried 11 times for 100 yards.
Self was 16 of 25 for 323 yards and an interception for SFA (6-3, 2-2). Gipson had four catches for 138 yards and Lawton Rikel added three for another 65 yards.
