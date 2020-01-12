Brigham Young posted a season-high 29 assists.
Malcolm Porter had 16 points for the Pilots (9-9, 1-2). Jacob Tryon added 12 points and eight assists. Theo Akwuba had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Brigham Young matches up against San Diego at home on Thursday. Portland takes on Pacific at home on Thursday.
