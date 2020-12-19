Paiton Burckhard added 13 points for South Dakota State, which took the lead by scoring nine-straight points in the first quarter and turning that into a 14-2 run. The lead was 31-22 at the half and was 13 midway through the third quarter.
The Bears (4-2), who have Power Five wins over No. 14 Maryland and Missouri but lost to Wake Forest, closed within 46-40 entering the fourth quarter. A basket by Jasmine Franklin cut it two four but the Bears scored the next nine points, a 3-pointer by Burckhard making it 55-32 with 6 1/2 minutes to play.
Missouri State was only 5-of-19 shooting in the fourth quarter and finished at 32% for the game.
Brice Calip scored 13 points for Missouri State.
The Bears won the only other meeting between the teams in 1974.
