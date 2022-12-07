Sellers and Ball State host Eastern Illinois

Ball State Cardinals (4-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-7)
The Cardinals are 1-2 on the road. Ball State ranks sixth in the MAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 8.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Carlesimo averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Kinyon Hodges is shooting 43.9% and averaging 11.1 points for Eastern Illinois.
Sparks is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jarron Coleman is averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for Ball State.
