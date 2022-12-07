Sellers and Ball State host Eastern Illinois

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ball State Cardinals (4-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-7) Charleston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -11.5; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Jaylin Sellers scored 22 points in Ball State’s 78-77 loss to the Duquesne Dukes. The Panthers are 2-2 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 1-2 on the road. Ball State ranks sixth in the MAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Carlesimo averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Kinyon Hodges is shooting 43.9% and averaging 11.1 points for Eastern Illinois.

Sparks is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jarron Coleman is averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for Ball State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

