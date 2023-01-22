Sellers guides No. 11 Maryland women past Nebraska 69-54

LINCOLN, Neb. — Sophomore Shyanne Sellers finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 11 Maryland never trailed in a 69-54 victory over Nebraska on Sunday.
Miller scored 14 points in the first half and Maryland held Nebraska to 16.7% shooting to take a 37-14 lead. The Cornhuskers missed 20 of 24 shots from the floor, including 10 of 11 shots from 3-point range. No Cornhusker had more than one basket at halftime.
Jaz Shelley scored seven points as Nebraska won the third quarter 20-18 but still trailed 55-34 heading to the final period.
Shelley finished with 10 points to lead the Cornhuskers (12-8, 4-5). Sam Haiby had 12 rebounds to go with nine points. Annika Stewart scored nine points off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting.
Nebraska shot 31% overall and Maryland shot 30%. The Cornhuskers hit 5 of 27 from 3-point range (19%), while the Terrapins made 4 of 18 from distance (22%). Nebraska made only 11 of 20 free throws, while Maryland sank 25 of 37.
Maryland leads the all-time series 16-1. Nebraska’s lone win was a 90-67 rout at Maryland earlier this season. Shelley hit six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points as the Cornhuskers outscored the Terrapins 59-31 in the second half.
