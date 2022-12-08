Sellers hits winning 3, No. 20 Maryland women beat Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Shyanne Sellers made her first 3-pointer of the game just before the final buzzer and No. 20 Maryland beat Purdue 77-74 on Thursday night for coach Brenda Frese’s 600th win.
It was Maryland’s second buzzer-beating win in a week after Diamond Miller sank a jumper to top then-No. 7 Notre Dame 74-72 last Thursday.
Meyers, the Ivy League player of the year, scored a team-high 19 points for Maryland (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten). Miller added 18 points, Sellers had 15 and Brinae Alexander scored 11. Frese is third among active Big Ten coaches for wins with her 600-173 record and is the 49th coach with 600 DI wins.
Lavender Briggs scored with 7:02 left in the fourth quarter to give Maryland its first lead, 64-63, since it was 21-20.
Abbey Ellis scored 18 points for Purdue (8-2, 1-1), which shot 55% from the field.
Maryland, which improved to 16-2 against Purdue, will host No. 6 UConn on Sunday.
