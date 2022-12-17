Sellers leads Illinois State over Ball State 83-69

INDIANAPOLIS — Jaylin Sellers scored 24 points to help Ball State defeat Illinois State 83-69 at the Indy Classic on Saturday night.
Malachi Poindexter finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds (5-7). Kendall Lewis pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds. Darius Burford had 13 points.
Ball State led Illinois State 41-34 at the half, with Sellers (13 points) their high scorer before the break.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.