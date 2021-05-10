Sellers was on Jim Calhoun’s staff at UConn from 2004-10 and has also coached at Fairleigh Dickinson, DePaul, Creighton, Hofstra and UMass before spending the last four seasons at Fairfield.
“I have always had a special place in my heart for Central,” Sellers said in a statement. “I look forward to adding to the successful legacy of Central Connecticut basketball and I am excited to get to work with our student-athletes.”
Sellers will replace Donyell Marshall, who stepped down in March after coaching Central Connecticut to a 40-104 record over five seasons.
