Semptimphelter leads Bucknell rally past Marist

Nick Semptimphelter threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Bucknell rallied in the second half to beat Marist 24-13 on Saturday in a non-conference, season-ending game for both teams.

Down 13-3 at halftime, Semptimphelter threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Rushawn Baker with 5:02 left in the third quarter. Semptimphelter ran it in from 10 yards out early in the fourth and Baker closed it out with a 6-yard touchdown run.