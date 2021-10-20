Hubb, a 6-foot-3 point guard who averaged 14.6 points per game and led the ACC with 152 assists, again will run the show. The 6-foot-10 Laszewski (13.3 ppg, 7.3 rebounds per game and a 59% shooter) will get plenty of scoring help from Goodwin (11.8 ppg), Ryan (9.9 ppg), Wertz (8.3 ppg) and Atkinson, who averaged 17.6 points and 7.3 rebounds at Yale in 2019-20.