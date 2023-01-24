Sensabaugh leads Ohio State against Illinois after 27-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten)
The Fighting Illini are 9-2 in home games. Illinois averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.
The Buckeyes are 3-5 in conference matchups. Ohio State averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.
The Fighting Illini and Buckeyes match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 18.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.
Bruce Thornton is averaging 8.7 points for the Buckeyes. Sensabaugh is averaging 17.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Buckeyes: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.