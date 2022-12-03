Sessoms' 35 lead Coppin State over Loyola (MD) 74-71

BALTIMORE — Sam Sessoms’ jumper with a second left gave Coppin State a 74-71 win over Loyola (Md) on Saturday night.
Sessoms scored 35 points, shooting 15 for 22 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Eagles (4-6). Isaiah Gross scored nine points while shooting 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Nendah Tarke recorded eight points and finished 3 of 10 from the field.
Kenny Jones led the way for the Greyhounds (4-5) with 18 points and four steals. Deon Perry added 14 points for Loyola (MD). In addition, Jaylin Andrews had 12 points.
