Sessoms and Coppin State host East Carolina

Coppin State Eagles (4-7) at East Carolina Pirates (6-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -8.5; over/under is 152.5 BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the East Carolina Pirates after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State’s 94-72 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Pirates have gone 4-1 at home. East Carolina is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 2-7 on the road. Coppin State is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. RJ Felton is shooting 43.7% and averaging 12.2 points for East Carolina.

Sessoms is averaging 23.9 points, six assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

