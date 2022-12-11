Sessoms and Coppin State host East Carolina

Coppin State Eagles (4-7) at East Carolina Pirates (6-4)
The Pirates have gone 4-1 at home. East Carolina is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.
The Eagles are 2-7 on the road. Coppin State is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. RJ Felton is shooting 43.7% and averaging 12.2 points for East Carolina.
Sessoms is averaging 23.9 points, six assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.