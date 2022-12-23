Sessoms and Coppin State host George Mason

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (5-9) at George Mason Patriots (7-5) Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -11.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the George Mason Patriots after Sam Sessoms scored 28 points in Coppin State’s 107-100 overtime victory against the James Madison Dukes.

The Patriots are 6-0 in home games. George Mason scores 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 2-9 away from home. Coppin State ranks sixth in the MEAC scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Sessoms averaging 11.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is averaging 13 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Patriots. Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Sessoms is averaging 24 points, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article