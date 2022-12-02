Sessoms and Coppin State host Loyola (MD)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (3-6) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-4) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Sam Sessoms scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 109-82 loss to the UMBC Retrievers. The Greyhounds have gone 2-0 in home games. Loyola (MD) ranks sixth in the Patriot in team defense, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 49.0% shooting.

The Eagles are 1-6 on the road. Coppin State gives up 87.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Andrews is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Loyola (MD).

Sessoms is shooting 51.4% and averaging 22.7 points for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.4 points for Coppin State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

