Sessoms and Coppin State host Loyola (MD)

Coppin State Eagles (3-6) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-4)
The Eagles are 1-6 on the road. Coppin State gives up 87.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Andrews is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Loyola (MD).
Sessoms is shooting 51.4% and averaging 22.7 points for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.4 points for Coppin State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.