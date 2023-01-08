Sessoms and Coppin State host North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-8, 0-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-12, 1-0 MEAC)
The Coppin State Eagles are 4-0 on their home court.
The North Carolina Central Eagles are 0-1 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central leads the MEAC scoring 79.5 points per game while shooting 49.0%.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: Coppin State Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.
North Carolina Central Eagles: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.