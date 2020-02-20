UMass Lowell totaled 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Josh Gantz scored a career-high 23 points for the River Hawks (11-17, 5-8). Christian Lutete added 18 points. Connor Withers had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Obadiah Noel, whose 18 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the River Hawks, shot only 17% in the game (2 of 12).

The Bearcats leveled the season series against the River Hawks with the win. UMass Lowell defeated Binghamton 85-66 on Jan. 11. Binghamton faces Hartford at home on Saturday. UMass Lowell plays Albany at home on Wednesday.

