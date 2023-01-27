Sessoms leads Coppin State against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (6-16, 1-4 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-8, 4-1 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Sam Sessoms scored 23 points in Coppin State’s 90-76 loss to the Howard Bison. The Hawks have gone 7-0 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 1-4 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State has a 1-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Styles is averaging 10.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Hawks. Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Sessoms is scoring 21.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.7 points, six rebounds and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article