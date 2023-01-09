Sessoms leads Coppin State against North Carolina Central after 26-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-8, 0-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-12, 1-0 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -1.5; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Sam Sessoms scored 26 points in Coppin State’s 85-73 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Coppin State Eagles are 4-0 on their home court. Coppin State gives up 86.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 0-1 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC with 16.4 assists per game led by Eric Boone averaging 5.4.

The Coppin State Eagles and North Carolina Central Eagles face off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sessoms is averaging 22.4 points, five assists and two steals for the Coppin State Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Kris Monroe averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the North Carolina Central Eagles, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Justin Wright is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coppin State Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

North Carolina Central Eagles: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

