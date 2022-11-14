Sessoms scores 24, Coppin State beats Navy 75-68

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — Sam Sessoms’ 24 points helped Coppin State defeat Navy 75-68 on Monday night. Sessoms added three steals for the Eagles (2-2). Mike Hood scored 15 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor and 7 for 8 from the line. Justin Winston was 4 of 10 shooting and finished with 12 points.

Tyler Nelson led the way for the Midshipmen (2-1) with 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Navy also got 17 points from Christian Jones. Kam Summers finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Coppin State entered halftime up 41-32. Sessoms paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points. Hood scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half.

Coppin State plays Thursday against Tennessee Tech on the road, and Navy hosts UCSD on Friday.

