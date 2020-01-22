Elijah Olaniyi had 20 points and six rebounds for the Seawolves (13-8, 4-2). Mouhamadou Gueye added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Garcia had 16 points.
Makale Foreman, the Seawolves’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 16 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (3 of 15).
Binghamton plays New Hampshire at home on Saturday. Stony Brook faces UMass Lowell on the road next Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.