Rutgers defeated then-No. 22 ranked Seton Hall, 68-48 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center in 2019 in the most recent meeting.
The game will mark the 72nd matchup in a series that dates to 1916.
Rutgers of the Big Ten Conference is coming off of its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991. The Scarlet Knights defeated No. 7 seed Clemson for the team’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 1983. Coach Steve Pikiell’s team has posted back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1990-91 and 1991-92 and won double-digit conference games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1989-90 and 1990-91.
Seton Hall of the Big East Conference went 14-13 last season and had a string of four straight NCAA Tournament appearances snapped. The Pirates lead the all-time series 40-31.
