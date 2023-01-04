Seton Hall defeats previously unbeaten No. 24 St. John's

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Amari Wright scored 17 points without missing a shot, and Seton Hall defeated previously unbeaten No. 24 St. John’s 72-51 on Wednesday night. Seton Hall (12-4) has won 10 of its last 11 games and is 5-1 in Big East play for the first time since at least the 2014-15 season. It was the Pirates’ second win over a ranked team this season.

Sidney Cooks had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Lauren Park-Lane scored 15 points and added 11 assists for the Pirates. Sha’Lynn Hagans added 11 points.

Kadaja Bailey had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Red Storm (13-1, 4-1). Jayla Everett added 11 points and Jillian Archer grabbed 12 rebounds.

NO. 11 IOWA STATE 70, WEST VIRGINIA 50

AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 19 points and set a pair of Iowa State records in leading the Cyclones to victory over West Virginia.

Joens, named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list on Wednesday, made two 3-pointers for 288 in her career, passing Heather Ezell and Megan Taylor. She also grabbed 11 rebounds for her 55th career double-double, breaking a tie with Angie Wells.

Stephanie Soares had 13 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for the Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12). Lexi Donarski added 15 points, passing 1,000 in her career.

Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 16 points and Kyah Watson 12 for West Virginia (9-4, 0-2).

NO. 21 KANSAS 77, TEXAS TECH 59

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin scored 26 points apiece and Kansas defeated Texas Tech.

Kersgieter got the Jayhawks (12-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference) off to a quick start, Franklin did her damage on 11-of-16 shooting and Taiyanna Jackson had 15 points and 18 rebounds. It was her ninth double-double of the season.

Bre’Amber Scott led the Red Raiders (12-3, 0-2) with 21 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Jasmine Shavers had 11 points.

PROVIDENCE 79, NO. 25 CREIGHTON 75

OMAHA, Neb. — Grace Efosa more than doubled her career-high with 27 points and Providence won its first Big East Conference game of the season.

Janai Crooms added 14 points for the Friars (10-6, 1-4), including the final free throw with less than a second left. Olivia Olsen had 13 points and Kylee Sheppard 12. Efosa, whose previous best was 13 points, was 12-of-17 shooting with 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Morgan Maly scored a career-high 30 points with six 3-pointers, five rebounds and five assists for the Bluejays (9-5, 3-3), who have lost four of five. Lauren Jensen added 13 points and Emma Ronsiek had 10.

