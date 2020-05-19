The Pirates were nationally ranked and on the verge of earning their fifth straight bid to the NCAA Tournament when the season was canceled two months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. Senior center Romaro Gill won’t be back next season, leaving 7-foot-2 junior Ike Obiagu in the middle.
Seton Hall, which shared the regular-season Big East title with Creighton and Villanova, returns six players from last season, including starters Sandro Mamukelashvili, Myles Cale and Jared Rhoden. It also added graduate transfer Bryce Aiken, a point guard from Harvard.
