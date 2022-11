BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Kris Murray scored 22 points in Iowa’s 112-71 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

Seton Hall finished 21-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 29.8 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.