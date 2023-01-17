Seton Hall hosts No. 15 UConn following Hawkins' 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UConn Huskies (15-4, 4-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (11-8, 4-4 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 UConn faces the Seton Hall Pirates after Jordan Hawkins scored 31 points in UConn’s 85-74 loss to the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Pirates are 6-2 in home games. Seton Hall averages 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 4-4 against Big East opponents. UConn is third in the Big East with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 2.2.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Sanogo is averaging 17.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Hawkins is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

