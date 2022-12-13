Seton Hall hosts Washington and Drexel

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drexel Dragons (5-5) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-4) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays the Seton Hall Pirates after Coletrane Washington scored 21 points in Drexel’s 65-58 overtime victory over the La Salle Explorers. The Pirates are 3-1 in home games. Seton Hall is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dragons are 1-1 on the road. Drexel is sixth in the CAA scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Amari Williams averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 52.7% for Seton Hall.

Williams is averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Dragons. Washington is averaging 13.0 points for Drexel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

