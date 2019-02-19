Xavier (13-13, 5-8) vs. Seton Hall (16-9, 7-6)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier seeks revenge on Seton Hall after dropping the first matchup in Cincinnati. The teams last played on Jan. 2, when the Pirates shot 50.8 percent from the field while holding Xavier to just 46.6 percent en route to the 80-70 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Myles Powell has averaged 21.9 points and two steals to lead the way for the Pirates. Complementing Powell is Quincy McKnight, who is accounting for 10.5 points and four assists per game. The Musketeers have been led by Naji Marshall, who is averaging 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marshall has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. Marshall has 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Xavier is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 13-7 when scoring at least 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Xavier is a perfect 5-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Musketeers are 8-13 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall has averaged 73.4 points per game over its last five games. The Pirates have given up 68.2 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.