Seton Hall (16-11, 7-8) vs. Georgetown (17-11, 7-8)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall goes for the season sweep over Georgetown after winning the previous matchup in Newark. The teams last played on Feb. 13, when the Pirates shot 49.2 percent from the field while limiting Georgetown’s shooters to just 45.3 percent en route to the 15-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Georgetown’s James Akinjo, Mac McClung and Josh LeBlanc have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 36 percent of all Hoyas scoring over the last five games.

MIGHTY MYLES: Myles Powell has connected on 35.1 percent of the 222 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 46 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hoyas have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Pirates. Georgetown has 58 assists on 87 field goals (66.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Seton Hall has assists on 37 of 80 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is ranked first among Big East teams with an average of 81 points per game.

