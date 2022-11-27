Seton Hall Pirates and the Siena Saints play in Orlando, Florida

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Siena Saints (3-3) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -14.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates play the Siena Saints at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Pirates have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Seton Hall is fifth in the Big East with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 3.5.

The Saints have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Siena is third in the MAAC with 15.0 assists per game led by Javian McCollum averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 53.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 11.3 points. Samuel is shooting 52.4% and averaging 10.3 points for Seton Hall.

Andrew Platek averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc. McCollum is averaging 17.5 points and 5.7 assists for Siena.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article