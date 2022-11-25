Seton Hall Pirates face the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners (4-1) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (4-1)
The Sooners are 4-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Samuel is shooting 55.9% and averaging 11.2 points for Seton Hall.
Grant Sherfield is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 11.4 points and 9.0 rebounds for Oklahoma.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.