Seton Hall Pirates play the Providence Friars on 3-game win streak

Providence Friars (8-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-4) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -2.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall heads into a matchup against Providence as winners of three consecutive games. The Pirates have gone 4-1 in home games. Seton Hall has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Friars have gone 1-1 away from home. Providence has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.3 points for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Bryce Hopkins is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Friars. Ed Croswell is averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Friars: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

