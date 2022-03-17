The Horned Frogs are 8-10 in Big 12 play. TCU averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 9-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging nine points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Jared Rhoden is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Mike Miles is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 7.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 59.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

