Seton Hall plays Georgetown on 3-game road slide

Seton Hall Pirates (9-8, 2-4 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-12, 0-6 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall travels to Georgetown looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Hoyas have gone 4-6 at home. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East scoring 72.5 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Pirates are 2-4 in Big East play. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.4.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 15.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11 points for the Pirates. Samuel is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

