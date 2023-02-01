Seton Hall takes down St. John's (NY) 84-72

NEW YORK — Al-Amir Dawes had 21 points in Seton Hall’s 84-72 victory over St. John’s (NY) on Wednesday night.
AJ Storr finished with 15 points and two blocks for the Red Storm (14-9, 4-8). Posh Alexander added 13 points and four assists for St. John’s (NY). David Jones also had 11 points.
Ndefo scored six points in the first half and Seton Hall went into the break trailing 35-32. Dawes scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Seton Hall to a 12-point victory.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.