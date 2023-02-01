Seton Hall takes down St. John's (NY) 84-72

Dawes was 5 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Pirates (14-9, 7-5 Big East Conference). Kadary Richmond added 15 points while shooting 6 for 17 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had 13 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. KC Ndefo shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points. Jamir Harris also had 10.