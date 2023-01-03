Seton Hall visits Creighton after Alexander's 32-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seton Hall Pirates (8-7, 1-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (8-6, 2-1 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -8.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays the Seton Hall Pirates after Trey Alexander scored 32 points in Creighton’s 80-65 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bluejays have gone 6-1 at home. Creighton ranks fourth in the Big East in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Baylor Scheierman leads the Bluejays with 9.6 boards.

The Pirates are 1-3 in conference matchups. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.4.

The Bluejays and Pirates square off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 15.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bluejays. Scheierman is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Advertisement

Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.3 points for the Pirates. Samuel is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article