Seven score in double figures as K-State rips Incarnate Word

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Keyontae Johnson scored 18 points to lead seven in double figures and Kansas State routed Incarnate Word 98-50 on Sunday.
Nowell, who is the only active Division I player with at least 1,000 points, 500 assists and 200 steals in his career, had eight assists.
Trey Miller led UIW (5-6) with 12 points.
UIW was stuck on eight points for a 61/2-minute stretch of the first half. During that time the Wildcats went on a 17-0 run to build a 26-8 lead. K-State led 45-28 at halftime.
Kansas State lit it up in the second half, scoring 53 points while shooting 69% from the field. The Wildcats finished at 59% overall and had 26 assists and only eight turnovers.
At 9-1, Kansas State’s first-year coach Jerome Tang has extended the best start in school history for a first-year coach. Long Kruger, Tom Asbury and Bruce Weber all started 7-2.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25