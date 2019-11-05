The largest lead of the game was seven points for Howard.
Sewell’s 3-point play put Washington Adventist ahead 65-64 for 2:53 to play. He had back-to-back jumpers that gave the Shock a 69-68 lead going into the final minute. Howard missed three shots in the final minute and Sewell hit a pair of free throws with 11 seconds to play.
Charles Williams led Howard with 19 points. Khalil Robinson, Zion Cousins and Kyle Foster scored 11 apiece.
