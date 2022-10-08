Sexauer's 3 TD passes lead St. Thomas past Davidson 27-16

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cade Sexauer threw three touchdowns passes — all in the first half — and St. Thomas of Minnesota held off Davidson 27-16 on Saturday.
Davidson, the FCS leader in rushing offense, relied on its ground game and compiled 235 yards rushing. Jayden Waddell was 9-of-17 passing for 93 yards for the Wildcats.
The loss knocks two-time defending Pioneer Football League champion Davidson (4-2, 2-1) out of first place and leaves St. Thomas (4-1, 2-0) and Valparaiso tied for the lead.
Coy Williams scored on a 25-yard run and Waddell hit Mark McCurdy on a 7-yard scoring pass for Davidson.
Joshua Komis had a 2-yard touchdown run for St. Thomas.
___
